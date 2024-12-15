DuBose (shoulder) is not among Miami's inactives for Sunday's battle against Houston.
DuBose was activated from IR on Saturday but still held a questionable tag. He's since been cleared to take the field for the first time since Week 2. DuBose isn't likely to see significant action in his return with four healthy receivers ahead of him on the Dolphins' depth chart.
More News
-
Dolphins' Grant DuBose: Activated for Week 15•
-
Dolphins' Grant DuBose: Designated to return•
-
Dolphins' Grant DuBose: Placed on IR with shoulder injury•
-
Dolphins' Grant DuBose: Won't play in Seattle•
-
Dolphins' Grant DuBose: Not expected to play Sunday•
-
Dolphins' Grant DuBose: Not practicing Thursday•