Brown secured three of five targets for 36 yards and a touchdown in the Eagles' 41-7 win over the Cowboys on Sunday.

Brown's quiet day was salvaged by his 20-yard touchdown grab late in the third quarter, a pass thrown by No. 3 quarterback Tanner McKee after Kenny Pickett (ribs) was forced out of the contest. Brown's scoring catch was preceded by a spectacular one-handed would-be TD reception that was narrowly incomplete when the talented receiver's right foot didn't come down inbounds in the left corner of the end zone. The Eagles have now clinched the NFC East, and unless the No. 1 seed is still in play for them in a Week 18 home matchup against the Giants, it's likely Brown doesn't take part in all four quarters of that contest.