Brown (knee/rest) practiced in a limited capacity Thursday.

Brown similarly showed up on the Eagles' second practice report last week as limited with knee/rest before entering the weekend clear of a designation for this past Sunday's game at Washington. He proceeded to play all 74 snaps in the team's overtime loss on his way to eight catches (on 15 targets) for 97 yards and one touchdown while working most of the contest with Kenny Pickett (ribs) in place of Jalen Hurts (concussion) under center. Pickett seems poised to start for Hurts this weekend considering the latter hasn't practiced this week, so assuming Brown is able to suit up Sunday versus the Cowboys, he again should be on the receiving end of passes from Pickett.