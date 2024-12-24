McKee is currently the healthiest quarterback in the Eagles organization after starter Jalen Hurts (concussion) and top backup Kenny Pickett (ribs) suffered injuries in Sunday's 36-33 loss to the Commanders. "Tanner has done a good job in scout team and developmental periods, and so, again, Tanner gives us a lot of confidence," head coach Nick Sirianni said during his press conference Monday, when asked about his comfort with McKee in the event he's needed to play Week 17 against the Cowboys.

A 2023 sixth-round pick, McKee is in his second season in the Philadelphia organization but is still waiting to make his NFL debut. He's been inactive all season as the Eagles' emergency No. 3 quarterback, but he could have an opportunity to move up one or two rungs on the depth chart for Sunday's game against Dallas, pending the statuses of Hurts and Pickett. Per Zach Berman of The Athletic, Sirianni confirmed Monday that Hurts remains in the NFL's five-step concussion protocol, while the team didn't have an update on Pickett, who underwent an X-ray on his ribs after taking a hard hit in the fourth quarter of this past Sunday's contest. McKee last saw competition action in the preseason, when he completed 34 of 56 pass attempts (60.7 percent) for 294 yards (5.3 YPA), zero touchdowns and one interception while carrying seven times for three yards over three games.