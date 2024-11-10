Thomas (chest) is active for Sunday's game against the Vikings.

The Jaguars listed Thomas as questionable for the second week in a row due to the chest contusion he suffered in a Week 8 loss to the Packers, but he'll once again suit up despite being a limited participant in practices Wednesday through Friday. In the Jaguars' Week 9 loss to the Eagles, Thomas' playing time wasn't affected -- he played 90 percent of the offensive snaps -- but he was contained to two catches for 22 yards on four targets. He should continue to see ample snaps as Jacksonville's No. 1 wideout in Week 10, though Thomas will be working with a new quarterback in Mac Jones, who is stepping in for the injured Trevor Lawrence (shoulder).