Parker has been impressive this spring and is well on his way to earning a roster spot, John Shipley of SI.com reports.

The 2023 sixth-round pick didn't play much through the first three months of his rookie season but then got a look as the No. 3 receiver after Christian Kirk suffered a season-ending injury. Washington played at least 25 snaps in each of Jacksonville's final six games, catching 16 of 21 targets for 132 yards and two touchdowns in that stretch. He'll likely enter the upcoming season somewhere between third and fifth on the depth chart at wide receiver, with his initial role partially depending on the development of rookie first-round pick Brian Thomas. Jaguars coach Doug Pederson said Monday that Washington has "had a really good offseason" so far.