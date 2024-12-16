Head coach Dan Campbell said Monday that Montgomery will undergo season-ending surgery to address an MCL sprain in his right knee, Eric Woodyard of ESPN.com reports.

Montgomery appeared to sustain the injury on a three-yard run midway through the second quarter of Sunday's 48-42 loss to the Bills. The Lions never ruled him out for the game, but he played limited snaps thereafter, finishing the game with season-low 35 total yards on nine touches (five carries, four receptions). The loss of Montgomery for the rest of the regular season and playoffs likely sets up Jahmyr Gibbs to take on a workhorse role out of the backfield. Behind Gibbs on the depth chart are special-teams ace Craig Reynolds and rookie Sione Vaki, both of whom could carve out larger secondary roles out of the backfield after logging just 12 and seven touches, respectively, though Detroit's first 14 games. Montgomery wraps up his second season in Detroit with 185 carries for 775 yards (4.2 YPC) and 12 touchdowns to go with 36 catches for 341 yards on 38 targets. He'll likely be placed on injured reserve in the coming days.