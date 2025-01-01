Campbell (ribs) was listed as a limited participant on Wednesday's practice estimation.

Campbell appears to have picked up a ribs injury in the Lions' Week 17 win over the 49ers, despite playing 100 percent of the team's defensive snaps and recording nine total tackles. His practice participation Thursday and Friday will likely provide the best indication of whether he can play through his ribs issue in the Week 18 matchup against the Vikings. The second-year linebacker from Iowa may see a lighter workload if he suits up Sunday, especially with the possibility of Alex Anzalone (forearm) returning from injured reserve.