O'Connor (calf) has been ruled out for Saturday's NFC divisional-round game against the Commanders, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.

O'Connor injured his calf during the Lions' Week 18 win against the Vikings. Despite having a first-round playoff bye, O'Connor was unable to practice all week and will not play in the Lions' playoff opener Saturday. Jonah Williams and Al-Quadin Muhammad will serve as the Lions' rotational defensive ends behind starters Josh Paschal and Za'Darius Smith due to O'Connor's injury.