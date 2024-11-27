McDuffie (ankle) is listed as questionable ahead of Thursday night's matchup against the Dolphins, Wes Hodklewicz of the Packers' official site reports.
McDuffie was estimated as a limited participant at Wednesday's walkthrough after beginning the week with back-to-back estimated DNPs, so he appears to be trending in the right direction ahead of Thanksgiving Day. However, if the 25-year-old is unable to suit up in Week 13, expect Eric Wilson to serve as one of the Packers' top inside linebackers.
