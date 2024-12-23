Musgrave (ankle) is in line to be activated from IR and suit up for Monday's game against the Saints, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Musgrave is officially listed as questionable for Monday Night Football and currently remains on IR, but Green Bay is expected to activate him prior to the 4:00 p.m. ET deadline. The second-year tight end figures to be worked back into action in his return to the field from ankle surgery undergone due to an injury sustained Week 4, especially with Tucker Kraft still available atop the depth chart.