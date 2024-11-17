Nacua secured seven of nine targets for 123 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 28-22 victory against the Patriots.

The second-year wideout opened his monster performance with a 37-yard grab in the first quarter. Nacua made a diving grab for a 12-yard touchdown in the second quarter, and while he appeared to be a little shaken up, he returned and continued to be a target hog, eventually eclipsing his season-high of 106 in yardage from Week 8 against the Vikings. The Cooper Kupp/Nacua duo put up a combined 13-229-3 receiving line, but will be tested against a stout Eagles defense in Week 12.