Jackson returned to practice Wednesday after missing three practices due to an illness, Ryan Mink of the Ravens' official site reports.

Jackson was sent home by the Ravens on Sunday before practice and then didn't feel well enough to practice either Monday or Tuesday. During his absence, Josh Johnson worked with the first-team offense, followed by rookies Devin Leary and Emory Jones. Now that Jackson is back in action, he'll be able to continue to build rapport with his pass-catchers as well as his comfort in helming Baltimore's offense in Todd Monken's second year as coordinator.