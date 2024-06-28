Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell said Addison had "as good of an offseason program as really you can ask for," ESPN's Kevin Seifert reports.

O'Connell said the wideout is stronger than he was as a rookie, and Addison mentioned that he's working to improve his technique on releases. Addison seems to have enjoyed a healthy offseason program, whereas last year he missed spring practices with an unspecified injury after the Vikings drafted him 23rd overall. He was on pace for 1,000 yards before Week 16 when an ankle sprain slowed him down, and he scored five touchdowns of at least 37 yards (plus a pair of 20-yarders) en route to a 70-911-10 receiving line across 108 targets and 17 games. There should be more target share for the taking with TE T.J. Hockenson (knee) uncertain for the early part of the season and former No. 3 receiver K.J. Osborn leaving in free agency, but there's also potential for QB trouble and reduced overall passing volume with Sam Darnold and/or J.J. McCarthy under center.