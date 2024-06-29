Spellacy was the 72nd overall pick by the Blackhawks in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

An Ohio native that plays for Windsor, Spellacy has quickly earned a reputation as one of the hardest workers in the OHL. He's a big (6-foot-3, 200 pounds), physical forward, with quality speed and limited offensive abilities. A good chunk of Spellacy's offense comes from the "home plate" area right in front of the opposing net. The hope at this point is that Spellacy can eventually develop into an energetic, bottom-six grinder for the Blackhawks.