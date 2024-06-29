Mustard was the 67th overall pick by the Blackhawks in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

A native of Ontario, Mustard played his prep hockey in New Jersey and spent last season in the USHL. He had zero issues with the transition, posting 29 goals and 56 points in 60 games for Waterloo. Mustard has the foot speed to beat opposing defenders wide, and while his offensive abilities are more average than above average, he's displayed good hands, particularly in tight, and plays hard. Toss in a mid-August birthday and Mustard looks like a value pick for Chicago at this stage of the draft. He's a 2025-26 commit to Providence College.