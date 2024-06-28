Lindstrom was the fourth overall pick by the Blue Jackets in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft on Friday.

Lindstrom is a big, powerful pivot with elite wheels, aggressiveness and a goal-scoring gift. He put up 27 goals in just 32 games with Medicine Hat of the WHL before missing almost the entire second half with injuries (hand and back). Lindstrom's play has garnered comparisons to Quinton Byfield (speed), Tom Wilson (edge) and Chris Kreider (snipes). Comps are comps, and they often fail to materialize. That back injury was a recurring one, but with good health, Lindstrom will hit the NHL in a couple years. His multi-category value will be strong, but it may take a few seasons to materialize. Byfield has grown into his game relatively fast, but Kreider's big offense didn't come until he was 30. The CHL Top Prospect will be a star, as long as he stays healthy.