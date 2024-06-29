Elick was the 36th overall pick by the Blue Jackets in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

A defender with a ton of natural ability, Elick is still trying to figure out what type of player he will be at the NHL level. He's an excellent skater for a big man and plays hard, but his offensive game is inconsistent. Elick should be able to turn into a depth regular for the Jackets down the road with minimal improvements, which is a pretty nice get at this stage of the draft. If the offense improves just a bit, it's easy to envision Elick as an effective second-pairing defender down the road.