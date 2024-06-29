Jecho was the 95th overall pick by the Blues in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

An import from Czechia, Jecho's numbers in the WHL this past season don't scream "top prospect." He managed just 23 goals and 47 points in 54 games for Edmonton. The attraction here is the size. Jecho is a 6-foot-5 center, and those guys are always in high demand. Jecho doesn't skate particularly well and tends to fade into the background too often. It will be up to the Blues and their development staff to work with Jecho to impact games in a variety of ways on a more consistent basis.