Fischer was the 56th overall pick by the Blues in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

The son of former long time Red Wing Jiri Fischer, who is currently Detroit's Director of Player Personnel, Lukas played his youth hockey in the Michigan area and is currently with OHL Sarnia. He took on significantly more responsibility in his second year with the Sting and his production increased as a result. Fischer finishing this past season with a half dozen goals and 34 points in 68 games. The minus-27 rating is a concern, but that's how it goes at the junior level when you're logging heavy minutes for a poor team. Fischer might not bring one elite skill to the table, but there's no significant weaknesses in his game, either. He has a chance to make it as a third-pairing NHL regular at some point down the road, filling a role similar to the one his dad held down for many years in Motown.