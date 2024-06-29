Kos was the 81st overall pick by the Blues in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

Kos' season was derailed by illness and his numbers suffered as a result. He never seemed to be able to get on track in splitting time with three different teams in Finland in addition to playing for his native Czechia at the World U18's. Kos is a tall (6-foot-2), lanky (165 pounds) kid with good hands and a decent amount of speed, but he tends to get pushed around in the offensive zone simply because he doesn't have much muscle on his frame at this point. Kos, who is several years away from potential NHL duty, is a long-term upside play for St. Louis.