Letourneau was the 25th overall pick by the Bruins in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft on Friday.

Letourneau is a unicorn and a pretty talented one at that. First, he's a 6-foot-7, 18-year-old, and he's a center who's really athletic. Don't forget the whole right shot thing, too. His tools look impressive. Letourneau overpowered competition at St. Andrew's College, a Canadian prep school, so time is needed to determine if any of these tantalizing attributes can morph into a successful NHL career. Still, the package is almost one of a kind. He's heading off to Boston College, where he will get some great coaching and time to develop. He won't dominate like Tage Thompson, but he might be a third-line monster on a contending team a la Nick Bjugstad.