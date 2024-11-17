Silovs stopped 28 of 29 shots in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Blackhawks.

It was a closer game than the final score suggests, with Silovs doing his part to keep it that way until the Canucks' offense stepped up. This was Silovs' first win in five appearances this season (1-2-1), and he's allowed 16 goals on 107 shots for an .850 save percentage. Kevin Lankinen has started to falter under a heavy workload, so getting Silovs playing better could help the Canucks stay afloat until Thatcher Demko (knee) can play. It'll likely be Lankinen in goal against one of his former teams, the Predators, in Sunday's contest.