DeBrusk penned a seven-year, $38.5 million contract with Vancouver on Monday.

DeBrusk appears to be the consolation prize for the Canucks after they missed out on Jake Guentzel, who the team was heavily linked to before he signed with Tampa Bay. For his part, the 27-year-old DeBrusk came just one goal shy of reaching the 20-goal threshold for the third straight season. Still, the Edmonton native should be in line for a top-six role that will see him playing with either Elias Pettersson or J.T. Miller, either of which should help bolster DeBrusk's offensive output.