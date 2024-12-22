DeBrusk scored a goal in Saturday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Senators.

DeBrusk had gone four games without a point, matching his longest drought of the season. He's been a strong finisher in December with eight tallies and one assist over 11 contests this month. The winger is at 15 goals, 24 points, 72 shots on net, 50 hits, 21 blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating through 33 appearances. While the Canucks' top forwards have struggled a bit lately, DeBrusk is still finding success in a top-six role.