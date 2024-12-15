Raddysh tallied an assist during Saturday's 4-2 win over the Sabres.

Raddysh paid immediate dividends after being moved up to the top line for Saturday's tilt. The 26-year-old has stepped up in the wake of injuries to Alex Ovechkin (lower leg) and Sonny Milano (upper body) with a goal and five points in his last eight games. Raddysh should continue to be a useful role player and could be worth a gander in deeper formats as long as he's logging prime even-strength minutes on the top line, but a reduced role is likely in the near future with the aforementioned Ovechkin beginning to ramp up his rehab.