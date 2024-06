Parascak was the 17th overall pick by the Capitals in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft on Friday.

Parascak is a cerebral winger who put up a whopping 105 points, including 43 goals, as a rookie in the WHL. He makes up for his skating deficiencies with absolutely elite offense and smart penalty killing, and his game is only going to continue to rise. Parascak brings a lot of potential offense to the Capitals system, but he's several years from the NHL. He's a potential home run if this growth continues.