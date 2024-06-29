Beaudoin was the 24th overall pick by Utah at the 2024 NHL Entry Draft on Friday.

Beaudoin profiles as a third-line forechecking center in the NHL. With work, his skating can become NHL quality, and it will - his compete is elite. Beaudoin is physical and never takes a shift off, and at 6-foot-2 and 206 lbs, he already looks like a power winger. It's probably why he was able to dominate in flashes in the OHL. Beaudoin will never wow you offensively, but every team needs a PK and checking specialist who can wear a letter and wear opponents down. Adam Lowry has done it. Andrew Copp has, too. Beaudoin may do the same.