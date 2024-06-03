Clara signed a three-year, entry-level contract with Anaheim on Monday.

During the 2023-24 campaign, Clara posted a 25-8-0 record with a 2.23 GAA and a .913 save percentage in 34 regular-season appearances for Brynas IF of Sweden's HockeyAllsvenskan. He also posted a mark of 10-1 with a 1.68 GAA and a .931 save percentage in the postseason to promote Brynas to the SHL for 2024-25. Clara will probably return to Sweden next season. The Ducks selected the 19-year-old netminder with the No. 60 overall pick in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft.