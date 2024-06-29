Smith was the 79th overall pick by the Ducks in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

The No. 20 overall pick by Everett in the 2021 WHL Bantam Draft, Smith was a key cog for the Silvertips during his first CHL campaign. He posted 44 points in 67 games and finished the season with a plus-26 rating. Smith is a strong offensive player and an asset with the man advantage, but his skating is questionable, and his decision-making with the puck isn't the greatest. Still, with some size (6-foot-1) and legitimate skill to his game, Smith makes for a solid depth addition to a deep Anaheim prospect pool.