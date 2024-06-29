Basha was the 41st overall pick by the Flames in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

Basha is fresh off a huge season for WHL Medicine Hat, posting 30 goals and 85 points in 63 games. It would be a stretch to project him as a future top-six forward for the Flames, but there's an excellent combination of skill and work ethic here. Basha filled a variety of roles for the Tigers throughout the course of the year and thrived in every single one of them. He's constantly around the puck and working to make plays. Basha is going to have to work to improve his foot speed a bit and place with a bit more pace in coming years, but he makes for an ideal development piece to add to the Calgary prospect pool.