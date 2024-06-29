Berglund was the 51st overall pick by the Flyers in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

The son of former NHL defenseman Christian Berglund, who played 86 NHL games with New Jersey and Florida in the early 2000's, Jack, at 6-foot-3, 210 pounds, is much bigger than his father. He was excellent (15 goals, 34 points in 41 games) in the Swedish junior league this past season, prompting an eight-game trial with Farjestad's main club in the SHL. Berglund has displayed an ability to create offense in a variety of different ways. Although he's playing primarily center now, some scouts think he's best served as a long-term wing. Either way, he's an intriguing "draft-and-stash" prospect for Philadelphia.