Luchanko was the 13th overall pick by the Flyers in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft on Friday.

There are a lot of people who think Luchanko is an Easton Cowan type home run on draft day. He's one of the fastest skaters in the 2024 class, and he's tenacious with and without the puck. His reads are almost textbook perfect at 17, and his playmaking is already verging on elite. Luchanko plays an unselfish team game and understands the role of center unbelievably well for such a young player. The knock is on his size, as sub-six-foot forwards need to be truly special to shine in the NHL. But Luchanko has the pieces that, with time, could make him into a William Karlsson or Phillip Danault-type two-way, middle-six pivot. That's the kind of player that all 32 NHL teams dream about as their 3C. In Philly, he might even skate up higher with Matvei Michkov. Look out if that happens.