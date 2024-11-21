Cates logged an assist and three hits in Wednesday's 4-1 loss to the Hurricanes.

Cates has played alongside Matvei Michkov for a couple of games now, though line combinations change frequently in Philadelphia. This was Cates' second helper over the last four contests. The 25-year-old forward is up to three assists, 11 shots on net, 23 hits, 10 blocked shots and a plus-8 rating over 16 appearances. He's gone 11 games without taking a minus rating, which indicates that he's at least been defensively stable at even strength.