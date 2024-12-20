Korczak was scratched for the fourth straight game when he sat out Thursday's 3-1 win over the Canucks.

Korczak was a regular in the lineup when the Golden Knights were dealing with injuries on the blue line. Now that the team has its preferred six defensemen healthy, Korczak is back to being a healthy scratch. The 23-year-old didn't help his own cause, going minus-4 during an 11-game point drought prior to his return to the press box. He has three assists, 13 shots on net, 27 hits and 20 blocked shots over 17 outings this season.