Guenther notched a power-play assist in Saturday's 6-0 win over the Golden Knights.

Guenther helped out on Nick Schmaltz's second-period tally, which was the last goal in the game. The 21-year-old Guenther has amassed three goals and four helpers over his last five contests, and four of those seven points have come on the power play. The winger is up to 21 points (nine on the power play), 58 shots on net and a plus-9 rating through 24 appearances. This was just the third time this season he's been held without a shot on goal.