Jost scored a goal on two shots in Monday's 5-2 win over the Golden Knights.

Jost filled a fourth-line role Monday while William Carrier moved up to the third line to cover for the absence of Seth Jarvis (upper body). The 26-year-old Jost was able to score in his Hurricanes debut, but it's unclear how long his stint with the big club will last. He produced just six points over 43 contests with the Sabres in 2023-24, so there's no reason for fantasy managers to get too excited about Jost's long-term outlook.