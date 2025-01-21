Lowry sustained an undisclosed injury in Monday's 5-2 loss to Utah, per Mike McIntyre of the Winnipeg Free Press.

Lowry was injured in the first period and did not play in the final two frames of Monday's loss. Head coach Scott Arniel didn't have an update on Lowry's health, so the Winnipeg captain's status is in question for Wednesday's road tilt against Colorado. Lowry will most likely be further evaluated by the Jets' medical staff Tuesday. The 31-year-old has provided 11 goals, 26 points and a plus-17 rating through 48 outings in 2024-25.