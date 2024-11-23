Ehlers notched an assist and two shots on goal in Friday's 4-1 win over the Penguins.

Ehlers set up Vladislav Namestnikov's goal in the second period, which ended being the game-winner. The 28-year-old Ehlers is in a five-game goal drought, but he's made up for it with five assists and 11 shots on net in that span. For the season, the winger has produced 23 points, 53 shots and a plus-10 rating through 20 contests while seeing steady second-line minutes in addition to a spot on the first power-play unit.