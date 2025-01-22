Doughty (ankle) was working in a regular sweater Wednesday and will travel with the Kings for their upcoming five-game road trip, Dennis Bernstein of The Fourth Period reports.

Doughty looks close to making his 2024-25 season debut, though the team hasn't provided a specific day he will be back in action. Still, it seems likely the veteran blueliner will suit up at some point during the upcoming trip since he is traveling with the team. Once back in the lineup, Doughty should reclaim a spot on the power play in addition to being a top-four option.