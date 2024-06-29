Saarinen was the 88th overall pick by the Kraken in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

The Kraken continue to load up on goaltending prospects. Plenty of knowledgable people felt Saarinen was one of the better ones available in the draft. At 6-foot-4 and 180 pounds, he not only has size, but plenty of quickness, particularly side-to-side. Saarinen played mostly in the Finnish junior league last season, but did get into two games in the top-tier Liiga. He should get more time there this coming season, at which point we will have a better idea of his long-term potential.