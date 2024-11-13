Ekholm provided an assist and six shots on goal in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Islanders.

Ekholm ended a season-worst four-game dry spell when he helped out on an Evan Bouchard tally in the third period. Prior to that slump, Ekholm had been pretty good on offense, enough to work himself into a spot on the second power-play unit. He's now at two goals, eight assists, 44 shots on net, 13 hits, 19 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating through 16 contests this season while seeing steady time on the first pairing at even strength.