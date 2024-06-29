O'Reilly was the 32nd overall pick by the Oilers in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft on Friday.

The Hunter boys in London (OHL) run one of the best NHL feeder systems outside pro hockey, so it's little wonder that O'Reilly was a first rounder. He's a two-way pivot with skill whose compete stands out as his best attribute. O'Reilly isn't flashy -- he's more quietly efficient like former Knights, Connor McMichael, who has carved out a sturdy NHL career, or maybe former Hawk, Dave Bolland. O'Reilly is another one of those better on the ice than in the fantasy arena guys, so ignore him unless your dynasty format is deep.