Emberson has not recorded a point through his first 10 games of the season.

Emberson has collected 14 shots on net, 16 hits, 11 blocked shots, seven PIM and a minus-4 rating while playing in a bottom-four role. His offseason move from San Jose to Edmonton has not helped his offense, and he's even been a healthy scratch twice so far. Emberson still looks to be the Oilers' preferred option over Troy Stecher, but the 24-year-old won't have much fantasy value outside of banger leagues if he can't generate some points.