Crosby scored a goal on three shots in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Kraken.

Crosby's 14th goal of the season tied the game at one apiece before the Kraken scored three unanswered to hand the Penguins their third loss in four games. The 37-year-old star has been the team's bright spot during this stretch with four points. He is up to 52 points on the year, which ranks among the league's top-20 skaters. While he hasn't hit the 100-point mark since 2018, the 90-point threshold is a realistic achievement. If he reaches the 90-point mark, it would be the ninth time across his illustrious 20 years in the NHL.