Schenn logged an assist, two hits and seven PIM in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Wild.

Schenn snapped an 11-game point drought when he helped out on a Colton Sissons tally in the first period. Schenn racked up 39 hits and 12 blocked shots during his scoring slump. His physicality is his calling card, but it may not overcome his total lack of offense in 2024-25. The defenseman has three points, 169 hits, 59 blocked shots, 36 PIM, 53 shots on net and a minus-10 rating through 45 appearances in a bottom-four role.