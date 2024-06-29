Stiga was the 55th overall pick by the Predators in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

Stiga was viewed by some as a fringe first-rounder, so he looks like a great get for Nashville at this point of the draft. His game is very reminiscent of 2023 Columbus second-rounder Gavin Brindley. Stiga, like Brindley, is undersized (5-foot-10, 175 pounds), but he seemingly always finds a way to impact the game despite having average physical gifts. Brindley ended up leading the Big 10 in scoring in his sophomore season at the University of Michigan and was playing NHL games at the end of the year. Stiga is unlikely to hit that type of trajectory, but he could easily outperform expectations this coming fall in his freshman season at Boston College.