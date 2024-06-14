Henriksson agreed to terms on a three-year contract with Swedish club Vaxjo Lakers on Thursday.

Henriksson will be a restricted free agent for the Rangers this offseason, so the team could retain his NHL rights by giving him a qualifying offer. Having said that, the fact that he signed a three-year deal means he won't be making the return to North America any time soon, so the Rangers could simply decide to let him walk. In the minors this year, the 23-year-old center generated 11 goals and 12 assists in 64 games -- not exactly the type of productivity New York was hoping for when they selected him in the second round of the 2019 NHL Draft.