Brandsegg-Nygard was the 15th overall pick by the Red Wings in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft on Friday.

Brandsegg-Nygard is a Norwegian buzz saw and the first-ever first rounder taken from his country. His skills are solid - nothing really pops except his shot, which would grade out as a plus. But when coupled with decent size, great compete and smart defensive chops, Detroit has a middle-six winger with an edge who will drive the net and play up the lineup when needed. Brandsegg-Nygard stood out with three goals and two assists in five games at the most-recent World Juniors for a Norwegian team that was sorely outmatched at the tourney. Can he carry an NHL team the same way? Probably not, but he'll be an asset if he can contribute as a gritty, smart, responsible winger (like a T.J. Oshie type) who can get under your skin and score goals.