Greenway notched an assist, four hits, five PIM and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Senators.

Greenway fought Brady Tkachuk in the first period of what ended up being a chippy game. In the third, Greenway set up Bowen Byram's second goal of the game as the Sabres ran away to the win. The assist was Greenway's first point in six games since he returned from a lower-body injury. He has five points, 18 shots on net, 28 hits, 15 blocked shots, 11 PIM and a plus-4 rating over 12 appearances, but it's not unusual for his offense to get streaky as he plays in a third-line role.